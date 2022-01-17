Analysts Expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) to report $73.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.00 million. Aviat Networks reported sales of $70.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year sales of $291.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.16 million to $295.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $304.07 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $306.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $73.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVNW shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other Aviat Networks news, Director Somesh Singh acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.79 per share, with a total value of $61,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $184,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.46. 72,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.91. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.84.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

