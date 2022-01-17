Analysts Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.78 Billion

Equities analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report sales of $5.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $6.03 billion. Cummins posted sales of $5.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $23.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.81 billion to $24.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $25.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.26 billion to $26.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.64.

Cummins stock opened at $237.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins has a 52 week low of $203.38 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 22,473.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

