Analysts Expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Post $1.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.07. H.B. Fuller also posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $736,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $378,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,212. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 54.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average is $70.05. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $49.80 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

