Analysts Expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.68. TechTarget posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTGT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

TTGT stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.87 and a beta of 0.87.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,026 shares of company stock worth $12,141,798. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 820.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

