Analysts Expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

In related news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,078 shares of company stock worth $1,072,304. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,335 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,747,000 after purchasing an additional 465,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,573,000 after purchasing an additional 380,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 343,360 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WWW traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,130. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently -35.71%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.