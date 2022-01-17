Analysts Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Price Target at C$19.48

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.53.

Several analysts have commented on CVE shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CSFB lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.92. 2,567,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,509,666. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.19. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.12 and a 12 month high of C$18.97. The company has a market cap of C$38.17 billion and a PE ratio of 42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$603,495.30.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

