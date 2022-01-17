Analysts Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target at $72.30

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.30.
DOCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
NASDAQ DOCS opened at $46.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.55. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
About Doximity
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
