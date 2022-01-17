Analysts Set Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target at $72.30

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.30.

DOCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $46.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.55. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

