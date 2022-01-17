Analysts Set Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) PT at $169.33

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.33.

EXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,596.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,498 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,367,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3,563.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 121,380 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EXP traded down $3.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.87. The stock had a trading volume of 273,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,640. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

