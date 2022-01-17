Analysts Set Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Target Price at $55.33

Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNTV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $403,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $178,771.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,451. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.77. 951,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Momentive Global has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

