Analysts Set Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Price Target at €280.10

Shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €280.10 ($318.30).

A number of analysts have weighed in on MEURV shares. Barclays set a €299.00 ($339.77) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($360.23) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($323.86) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($312.50) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($227.27).

About Munchener Ruckvers

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.