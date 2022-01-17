Analysts Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target at $4.89

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.31.

A number of analysts have commented on TNEYF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. 84,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,190. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

