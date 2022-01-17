Analysts Set Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) PT at $42.42

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.42.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on THRY. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $5,172,500. 59.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Thryv stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of -0.03. Thryv has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.
Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $297.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.18 million. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. On average, analysts predict that Thryv will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
Further Reading: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.