Analysts Set Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) PT at $42.42

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THRY. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $5,172,500. 59.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Thryv by 1,320.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 189,703 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $833,000. Samjo Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Thryv by 67.8% in the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Thryv stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of -0.03. Thryv has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $297.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.18 million. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. On average, analysts predict that Thryv will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

