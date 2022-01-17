Analyzing Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) & Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) and Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Arhaus shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Haverty Furniture Companies and Arhaus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haverty Furniture Companies 9.30% 33.30% 12.62% Arhaus N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Haverty Furniture Companies and Arhaus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haverty Furniture Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Arhaus 0 1 8 0 2.89

Arhaus has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.09%. Given Arhaus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arhaus is more favorable than Haverty Furniture Companies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Haverty Furniture Companies and Arhaus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haverty Furniture Companies $748.25 million 0.72 $59.15 million $4.93 6.15 Arhaus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Haverty Furniture Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Arhaus.

Summary

Haverty Furniture Companies beats Arhaus on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company. The company was founded by James Joseph Haverty in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Arhaus

Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

