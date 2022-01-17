Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered Anglo American from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Anglo American from 4,100.00 to 3,700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,863.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $22.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

