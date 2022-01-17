Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($92.39) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €65.25 ($74.15).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a one year high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

