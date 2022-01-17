Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Brokerages expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to post sales of $1.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.64 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $4.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AR. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

Antero Resources stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,302,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,143,150. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 4.35.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,193,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Antero Resources by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 53,682 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Antero Resources by 1,140.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

