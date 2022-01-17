Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,188 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 71.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 497,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 207,386 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 19.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 53,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a current ratio of 66.82. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

