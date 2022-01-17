Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Down 43.0% in December

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the December 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APGOF opened at $0.49 on Monday. Apollo Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp., an exploration company, engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource deposits. The company has an option to acquire 90% interest in two prospective gold-silver properties, including Apolo and Sancarron concessions comprising 5 exploration and 18 exploitation concessions covering an area of 5,329 hectares located in the El Indio Gold Belt of western Chile.

