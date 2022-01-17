Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 779,463 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,357 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.4% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $110,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $173.07 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.84 and a 200-day moving average of $154.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,834 shares of company stock valued at $29,713,256. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.74.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.