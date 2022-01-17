Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) Short Interest Update

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,900 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the December 15th total of 803,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AERG opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $440.76 million, a PE ratio of -70.80 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Energetics has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83.

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of laser guided energy technology and related products. It offers lasers, high voltage electronics, advanced optical systems, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers. The company was founded by Joseph C.

