Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1,873.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 49,784 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In related news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $101.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $109.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

