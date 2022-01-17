AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC trimmed its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,432,000 after purchasing an additional 134,027 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 20,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 89.7% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 60,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $121.18 on Monday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.37 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.98.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

