Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 12.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,300,000 after buying an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 155.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 67,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after buying an additional 41,347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,385,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Aptiv by 95.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after purchasing an additional 71,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Aptiv by 19.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV stock opened at $152.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.50. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.47.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

