APx Acquisition Corp I’s Quiet Period To End on January 17th (NASDAQ:APXIU)

APx Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:APXIU) quiet period will expire on Monday, January 17th. APx Acquisition Corp I had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 7th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ APXIU opened at $10.06 on Monday. APx Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.10.

