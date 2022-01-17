Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Update

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 8,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $447.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.66. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

