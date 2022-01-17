ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to post $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. ArcBest posted sales of $816.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.76. 542,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.99. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ArcBest by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

