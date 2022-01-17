Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives $67.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

ACA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Arcosa by 24.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Arcosa during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 16.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

ACA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.41. 265,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,550. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.08. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $559.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

