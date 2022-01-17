Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Position Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 121,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $54,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $252,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,060 shares of company stock worth $470,119. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARQT opened at $17.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.21. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

