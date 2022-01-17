argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX opened at $291.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 0.97. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $248.21 and a 52-week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($386.36) to €350.00 ($397.73) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.32.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

