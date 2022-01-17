ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,163,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,577,000 after acquiring an additional 105,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $49.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.44. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

