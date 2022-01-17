ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $280,000 Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HEI. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in HEICO during the second quarter worth $100,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 33.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the third quarter worth $206,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in HEICO during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in HEICO by 5.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

HEICO stock opened at $152.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $509.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.59 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 8.18%.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $740,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

