ARGI Investment Services LLC Invests $225,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 359,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 23,858 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,697,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,305,000 after acquiring an additional 162,991 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 517,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.11 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.49.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

