ARGI Investment Services LLC Invests $86,000 in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,944,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,693,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,927 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in B2Gold by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,871,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 2,107,051 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in B2Gold by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,071,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after buying an additional 1,956,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in B2Gold by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after buying an additional 1,878,035 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTG. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

