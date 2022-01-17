Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.75.

ATZAF stock opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $49.33.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

