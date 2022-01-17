ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,998 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 472.1% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 421,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 347,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 192,194 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,768,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,770,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8,449.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 86,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 85,341 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $35.02 on Monday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $34.14 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.29.

