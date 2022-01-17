Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Down 34.5% in December

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the December 15th total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARTW opened at $3.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 million, a PE ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label, including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations; a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment; a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers; stalk shredders; a line of portable grain augers; a line of manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; a line of land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

