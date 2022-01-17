Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASND. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.

ASND stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.96. The stock had a trading volume of 246,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,640. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $178.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,945,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,453 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,557,000 after acquiring an additional 581,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,832,000 after acquiring an additional 510,971 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,469,000 after acquiring an additional 424,732 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

