ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €945.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €945.00 ($1,073.86) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASML. Barclays set a €800.00 ($909.09) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($681.82) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($715.91) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($909.09) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($1,000.00) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €741.75 ($842.90).

