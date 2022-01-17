ASOS’s (ASC) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($54.30) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($44.79) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($74.66) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($67.87) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($44.79) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,281.43 ($58.12).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 2,379.41 ($32.30) on Thursday. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 18.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,378.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,166.34.

In other ASOS news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($33.65), for a total value of £98,862.52 ($134,196.44). Also, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz acquired 500 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,539 ($34.46) per share, for a total transaction of £12,695 ($17,232.25).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

