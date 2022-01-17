Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $155.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.27 and a 200-day moving average of $143.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.36. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.