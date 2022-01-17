Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Assurant by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Assurant by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Assurant by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. Piper Sandler started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.80.

In other Assurant news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $154.89 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $172.22. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.78.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.