Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $39.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $44.00.

AY has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.86.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of AY stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 0.68. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -276.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AY. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 415,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 121,210 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,483,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,004,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after buying an additional 112,116 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.