Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Update

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AUBN opened at $33.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $119.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.50. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $50.48.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 26.61%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Auburn National Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUBN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $890,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 48.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial; Construction and Land Development; Commercial Real Estate; Residential Real Estate and Consumer Installment.

