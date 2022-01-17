Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Update

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AUSI stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. Aura Systems has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.

Aura Systems Company Profile

Aura Systems, Inc engages in the design, assembly and sale of axial flux induction machines. It offers AuraGen/Viper, an integrated mobile power generator and power management system that installs in a motor vehicle and delivers on-location, both alternating current and direct current electricity for end user, including industrial, commercial, recreational, and military applications.

