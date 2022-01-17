Autonio (NIOX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $130,288.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and $130,288.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00062169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00069912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.00 or 0.07614483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,661.72 or 1.00045172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00068802 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

