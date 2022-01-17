Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $89.11 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $21.78 billion and approximately $522.70 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $89.11 or 0.00208612 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00044454 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.56 or 0.00443754 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00075567 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00012914 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 244,354,383 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

