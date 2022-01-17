AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $210.00

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 212.74 ($2.89), with a volume of 256061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,058 ($14.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £216.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,074.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,018.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. AVI Global Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.04%.

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

