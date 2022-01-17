Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives GBX 459.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Aviva plc (LON:AV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 459.50 ($6.27).

AV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.82) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 469 ($6.40) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.82) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.55) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Aviva alerts:

AV traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 436.10 ($5.95). 4,135,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The firm has a market cap of £16.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.03. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.38) and a one year high of GBX 429.60 ($5.86). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 405.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 403.27.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.61) per share, with a total value of £6,769.17 ($9,236.14). Also, insider Martin Strobel bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 394 ($5.38) per share, for a total transaction of £157,600 ($215,036.16).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.