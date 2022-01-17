Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Avnet worth $8,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 44.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 67.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,070 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVT. Truist boosted their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

AVT opened at $42.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

