AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

AXS stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

